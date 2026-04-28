Ariana Grande announces new album Petal with release date and artwork

Ariana Grande has unveiled her eighth studio album, Petal, dropping the official artwork and release date.

Posting to Instagram today (28 April), the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer revealed the album will be released on 31 July via Republic Records.

Fans can now pre-order the album in multiple formats, including LP, CD, cassette, and an exclusive vinyl edition via the official Ariana Grande website.

Ariana Grande’s Petal album release coincides with her Eternal Sunshine Tour

Petal follows her previous studio album, Eternal Sunshine (2024), followed by the deluxe edition Brighter Days Ahead.

The release of her upcoming July album will come as Grande embarks on her first tour in six years, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, set to begin in June 2026.

The shows, produced by Live Nation, begin on 6 June at Oakland Arena in California and span major arenas across North America before heading to the UK in August, including a five-night run at London’s O2 Arena from 15 to 23 August.

Are tickets still available for Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour?

Grande has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and amassed over 115 billion global streams, making her one of the most successful artists of her generation.

With a large proportion of tickets already sold out, those without may miss one of Grande’s final tours, at least for a “long, long, long, long, long time”.

Speaking on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the star said the tour may be her “last hurrah”, following the success of her role Glinda in the 2024 and 2025 Wicked films.

“I think I just am feeling a lot more connected to myself” – Grande on taking a break from touring

On the reasons she might pause touring, Grande said: “I think I just am feeling a lot more connected to myself and my art since I started doing different things.”

Grande last toured in 2019 with her Sweetener World Tour, following the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017 during her Dangerous Woman Tour concert.