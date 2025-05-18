Eurovision 2025 full results: JJ speaks after winning for Austria, saying ‘it’s out of this world’

Austria’s JJ has triumphed at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, earning the country its first Eurovision victory since 2014.

The star’s operatic ballad ‘Wasted Love’ won the contest with a points tally of 436. JJ’s win follows former Attitude cover star Nemo‘s triumph for Switzerland last year with ‘The Code’.

This is the second year in a row an LGBTQ person has won the competition; this month, JJ told queer.de that they identify as queer.

Scores were awarded first from the juries, followed by the public televote. ‘Wasted Love’ triumphed in the former with a score of 258 points, and scored a further 178 points in the latter.

In second place was Israeli broadcaster Kan’s song ‘New Day Will Rise’, performed by Yuval Raphael, which earned 357 points. Third place went to Tommy Cash for Estonian broadcaster ERR, whose song ‘Espresso Macchiato’ was given 356 points.

The UK’s Remember Monday finished in 19th place out of a possible 26.

“Spread love, forget hate, love is the strongest force” – Eurovision winner JJ

When asked how it felt to win, JJ said: “It is absolutely insane, my dreams came true. It’s out of this world.”

Asked what made him happiest about the win was “that love wins. In my song I was talking about how love is wasted, but love wins. Spread love, forget hate, love is the strongest force.”

‘Wasted Love’ received ‘douze points’ from the juries of eight countries in total: Belgium, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

When asked about becoming Austria’s third Eurovision winner — following Udo Jürgens in 1966 and Conchita Wurst in 2014 — JJ said: “In Austria, we say all good things come in threes. I’m so honoured to stand alongside them, and also to be the first half-Filipino to win.”

Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Results



1 Austria

2 Israel

3 Estonia

4 Sweden

5 Italy

6 Greece

7 France

8 Albania

9 Ukraine

10 Switzerland

11 Finland

12 Netherlands

13 Latvia

14 Poland

15 Germany

16 Lithuania

17 Malta

18 Norway

19 United Kingdom

20 Armenia

21 Portugal

22 Luxembourg

23 Denmark

24 Spain

25 Iceland

26 San Marino

Martin Green, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said in a statement: “Our congratulations go to ORF and to JJ, and we wish him every success as the Eurovision Song Contest provides a global springboard for his future career.”

Green continued: “We’re immensely grateful to SRG SSR for their outstanding work in producing this year’s Contest and to the City of Basel and its citizens who have opened their hearts and streets to Europe and the world to create an unforgettable celebration of music and unity.”