Eurovision 2025 full results: JJ speaks after winning for Austria, saying ‘it’s out of this world’
“It is absolutely insane, my dreams came true," says the singer, as the UK commiserates after finishing in 19th place
Austria’s JJ has triumphed at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, earning the country its first Eurovision victory since 2014.
The star’s operatic ballad ‘Wasted Love’ won the contest with a points tally of 436. JJ’s win follows former Attitude cover star Nemo‘s triumph for Switzerland last year with ‘The Code’.
This is the second year in a row an LGBTQ person has won the competition; this month, JJ told queer.de that they identify as queer.
Scores were awarded first from the juries, followed by the public televote. ‘Wasted Love’ triumphed in the former with a score of 258 points, and scored a further 178 points in the latter.
In second place was Israeli broadcaster Kan’s song ‘New Day Will Rise’, performed by Yuval Raphael, which earned 357 points. Third place went to Tommy Cash for Estonian broadcaster ERR, whose song ‘Espresso Macchiato’ was given 356 points.
The UK’s Remember Monday finished in 19th place out of a possible 26.
“Spread love, forget hate, love is the strongest force” – Eurovision winner JJ
When asked how it felt to win, JJ said: “It is absolutely insane, my dreams came true. It’s out of this world.”
Asked what made him happiest about the win was “that love wins. In my song I was talking about how love is wasted, but love wins. Spread love, forget hate, love is the strongest force.”
‘Wasted Love’ received ‘douze points’ from the juries of eight countries in total: Belgium, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
When asked about becoming Austria’s third Eurovision winner — following Udo Jürgens in 1966 and Conchita Wurst in 2014 — JJ said: “In Austria, we say all good things come in threes. I’m so honoured to stand alongside them, and also to be the first half-Filipino to win.”
Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Results
1 Austria
2 Israel
3 Estonia
4 Sweden
5 Italy
6 Greece
7 France
8 Albania
9 Ukraine
10 Switzerland
11 Finland
12 Netherlands
13 Latvia
14 Poland
15 Germany
16 Lithuania
17 Malta
18 Norway
19 United Kingdom
20 Armenia
21 Portugal
22 Luxembourg
23 Denmark
24 Spain
25 Iceland
26 San Marino
Martin Green, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said in a statement: “Our congratulations go to ORF and to JJ, and we wish him every success as the Eurovision Song Contest provides a global springboard for his future career.”
Green continued: “We’re immensely grateful to SRG SSR for their outstanding work in producing this year’s Contest and to the City of Basel and its citizens who have opened their hearts and streets to Europe and the world to create an unforgettable celebration of music and unity.”