Pride in London 2025 in 15 photos – from topless men to drag queens to Naomi Campbell

Pride in London 2025 lit up the capital last weekend (5 July), He’s, she’s, they’s and them’s lit up the capital on Saturday (5 July) in a full-day celebration of queer solidarity. From the Mayor of London walking with Naomi Campbell, to allies like JADE and activists such as BIMINI, every letter of the LGBTQ+ community showed up and showed out.

Loud, proud and unapologetically authentic: this is Pride in London 2025 through pictures.

1. Naomi Campbell catwalked the parade

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Naomi put the camp in Campbell at this year’s Pride, walking alongside the Mayor of London to lead the parade. With oversized sunglasses covering most of her face, the only thing you could see was her beaming smile, grinning with pride.

2. Spectators cheered

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Spectators cheered from behind the barriers lining the parade route, hands outstretched in celebration, eager to show their love to those marching. With singing, dancing and waving flags, they were just as much a part of Pride as those on the other side of the barriers.

3. LGBTQ+ icons and allies showed up for Not A Phase

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

“We all know we’re here for the same cause, we all know what we’re fighting for, and that solidarity is really special,” said Jade Therwill in support of trans-led charity supporting trans+ adults Not A Phase.

4. In the words of Charli XCX: ‘Vroom Vroom’

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

“B**ches know they can’t catch me.”

5. We’re not crying, you are!

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

This is Pride. These two gentlemen, unafraid, safe and in love. Moments like this remind us how far the LGBTQ+ community have come — but also how far we still have to go.

6. Voyeurs!

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Decorating the streets of London, these two men leaned out their window as Dean Street filled with Pride-goers below. Hanging their Pride flag proudly, they waved to the passing crowd like old friends. Strangers connected by celebration.

7. One word – Soho

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Soho is a safe place for anyone to be exactly who they are — unapologetically authentic. The gay capital of London where sex sells!

8. We love, love!

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

There’s something about this moment that speaks volumes — queer love and affection behind bars. A stark reminder that no one in our community should ever be confined because of their sexuality or gender identity.

9. Pink Pony Club

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

A nod to queer icon Chappell Roan, so it’s only right to question: “Who’s ‘The Giver’?”

10. Ride ’em cowboy

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

This cowboy was oiled up and ready to squeeze his way through the packed streets of Soho — we’re pretty sure that’s what the oil was for, anyway…

11. This. is. Drag.

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

The camera met its match with this one – they owned every frame.

12. Trans rights are human rights

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Pride in London is always a chance to dress up and turn up — and these two were no exception. A powerful symbol of trans visibility and awareness. Watching their trans flags ride in the wind was actually quite haunting.

13. The gayest tavern we’ve ever seen

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Can I please get an Aperol Spritz m’lady?

14. Ken and Barbie

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

These two brought the Barbie dream house to Soho.

15. Kisses to Pride in London 2025

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

Goodbye kisses to Pride in London 2025 – here’s to next year.