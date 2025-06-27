Chaka Khan to headline Pride in London alongside host Frankie Grande: Full lineup, parade route and more

The 10-time Grammy award winner Chaka Khan is set to headline Pride in London 2025, and there certainly ‘Ain’t Nobody’ more iconic!

Announced today (27 June), just one week before the big event on 5 July, Chaka will take to the Trafalgar Square main stage, to deliver hit after hit, from ‘I’m Every Woman’ to ‘I Feel for You’.

Joining the headliner are Eurovision 2025 winner JJ and their friend (and former competitor) Miriana Conte — who will no doubt be ‘Serving Kant’ — along with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 6 finalist La Voix, and special guest hosts including Frankie Grande and Titanique star Lauren Drew.

Frankie Grande released his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom today, so it is safe to say he will be bringing the ‘Rhythm of Love’ to Trafalgar Square this year.

This year’s Pride marks 53 years of queer celebration in the capital, and with over 33,000 expected to march in the parade and six stages spread across central London, Pride 2025 has got something for everyone.

Pride in London 2025 lineup

Beyond the main stage, Pride in London 2025 will host a whole variety of different events and performances.

Leicester Square – celebrates LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary excellence with the likes of girli, CATTY, and DJ Mabel.

– celebrates LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary excellence with the likes of girli, CATTY, and DJ Mabel. Golden Square – becomes the world stage, shining with global queer acts like Amaria BB and Vanity Milan.

– becomes the world stage, shining with global queer acts like Amaria BB and Vanity Milan. Dean Street – gets a cabaret twist – expect big voices and even bigger lashes, including Trevor Ashley, John Cameron Mitchell and La Voix.

– gets a cabaret twist – expect big voices and even bigger lashes, including Trevor Ashley, John Cameron Mitchell and La Voix. Soho Square – will spotlight the trans community, led by the legendary Mzz Kimberley and featuring the likes of Sarah Savage and Oscar Davies, the UK’s first non-binary barrister (your Honour, we are gagged).

– will spotlight the trans community, led by the legendary Mzz Kimberley and featuring the likes of Sarah Savage and Oscar Davies, the UK’s first non-binary barrister (your Honour, we are gagged). Victoria Embankment Gardens (Family Stage) – don’t forget this space for those raising the next generation of Pride in London marchers.

Not to mention Grammy-nominated Durand Bernarr with be performing as this year’s official after party DJ at One Ninety Four.

When is the Pride in London 2025 parade?

Led by the Mayor of London, this year’s Pride in London parade is scheduled to start at midday and finish at 6pm, beginning at Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket along Cockspur to Trafalgar Square, ending at Whitehall Place.

(Image: Pride in London)

For the full Pride in London 2025 lineup and schedule, visit the official Pride in London website.

See you in the streets, lovers!