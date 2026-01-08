Elton John launches premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine for sober nights out

Elton John has launched a new premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine designed to bring Champagne-level celebration to the growing 0% drinks market.

The pop icon has unveiled Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs, a sparkling Chardonnay made in Northern Italy and created in collaboration with Benchmark Drinks. The alcohol-free wine officially launches today (8 January).

Unlike traditional dealcoholised wines, the drink is produced using a fermentation process that does not generate alcohol at any stage. Instead of yeast, select bacteria are used to mirror the structure and aroma of a classic Blanc de Blancs, resulting in a brighter, fuller profile.

“Our 0% alcohol Blanc de Blancs captures the elegance, effervescence and joy of a traditional Blanc de Blancs, without compromise” – Elton John

The sparkling features notes of apple, citrus blossom and honeysuckle, with a refined mineral finish. It also contains added green tea extract for texture and subtle tannins. The drink is vegan and vegetarian-friendly, with 19 calories per glass.

John says the brand was created to offer a genuinely celebratory alternative for people choosing not to drink alcohol.

“Elton John Zero was born from a simple yet exquisite idea – to create a world where every moment of celebration can be shared by all,” he says. “Our 0% alcohol Blanc de Blancs captures the elegance, effervescence and joy of a traditional Blanc de Blancs, without compromise.”

David Furnish, who co-created the brand with his husband, says the pair wanted to replicate the emotional lift traditionally associated with sparkling wine.

Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs will be stocked nationwide at Sainsbury’s and online from eltonjohnzero.com

“Champagne has that magical ability to elevate every moment,” he says. “We wanted to capture that same spirit of joy and celebration in a non-alcoholic option we would be proud to serve in our home.”

The bottle design features John’s E Star iconography set against a deep blue backdrop, one of his signature colours, previously seen on his Diamonds – Greatest Hits artwork.

Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs will be stocked nationwide at Sainsbury’s and online from eltonjohnzero.com, priced at £10. It will also be served at selected UK venues including The River Café in Hammersmith and Lilibet’s in Mayfair.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.