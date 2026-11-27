Andrew Scott says LGBTQ+ actors no longer have to choose between their careers and coming out.

The BAFTA winner makes the comments in an exclusive clip shared with Attitude, taken from a special edition of Elton John‘s Apple Music show, Rocket Hour, released tomorrow (28 November).

Scott joins Elton via FaceTime to discuss his upcoming film Elsinore, in which he plays Scottish actor Ian Charleson.

“For movie actors particularly, people just had to make a choice, didn’t they?” – Andrew Scott on coming out in Hollywood

The film tells the story of Charleson’s performance as Hamlet at London’s National Theatre in 1989, following his diagnosis with AIDS.

Speaking about the film’s casting, Scott says: “There’s loads of out actors in the movie, which is wonderful, and that we’re sort of swimming in the seas of change now when it comes to casting actors.”

He adds: “For movie actors particularly, people just had to make a choice, didn’t they? You’ve got to make a choice to live your life or you can choose a movie career, but you can’t have both.

“And I love the fact that we can celebrate now and that there’s so many out actors around and in this film, you know, it’s amazing.”

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992

The conversation brings together two men whose lives have been shaped by the AIDS epidemic.

John established the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992, while Charleson was among the many people lost to AIDS during the crisis. The actor was treated at London’s Royal Free Hospital, which the foundation has supported since its early days.

He also helped open the hospital’s Ian Charleson Patient Garden alongside filmmaker Anthony Minghella.

Speaking about the progress made since the height of the epidemic, Scott tells John: “Do you feel like now, it seems to me like talking about the film, it feels like there’s a real place of hope now.”

John agreed, but warned that stigma remains a major problem.

What is Elton John’s Rocket Hour special?

“There is a place of hope because the medical advances have been incredible, but the stigma is still there. And that’s the thing we face all the time is the stigma,” he says.

The special Rocket Hour episode has been put together to mark World AIDS Day on Tuesday 1 December. John and his husband David Furnish have selected songs and artists with particular significance to their work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The playlist includes music from Queen’s Freddie Mercury, Bruce Springsteen, Sylvester, Dan Hartman, Neneh Cherry and Jermaine Stewart.

Explaining the thinking behind the episode, John says: “It’s about people who died of AIDS, people who wrote songs about AIDS, also about records that were made about when the AIDS epidemic happened, about talking about sex and stuff like that.”

Furnish adds that, despite the huge advances in HIV treatment, there is still work to be done to challenge misconceptions.

“I’m so proud of this song. It’s one of the most beautiful lyrics ever written about AIDS” – John on The Last Song

“We think it’s important to always recognise World AIDS Day because while we’ve made fantastic progress scientifically, so much stigma and ignorance and fear still lives around the disease,” he says.

He also stressed that people living with HIV can lead full lives with the medicines available today.

During the show, John revisits The Last Song, his 1992 track written by longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. John pledged all profits from the song to his AIDS foundation when it was released.

“I haven’t heard it for years and when we were putting the programme together I listened to it and I cried,” John said. “I’m so proud of this song. It’s one of the most beautiful lyrics ever written about AIDS.”

x

Scott had a parting message of thanks for John, praising his decades of work through the foundation.

“Thank you for everything. I’ve been talking about you so much in relation to getting this film out there and what you’ve done to break down that stigma and what you’ve done is truly, truly heroic and I mean that and I love you so much for it,” he says.

John replies that he, Furnish and the foundation’s team would never give up the fight.

Elton John’s Rocket Hour airs on Apple Music 1 on Saturday 28 November at 5pm GMT. Apple Music subscribers can listen to the episode on demand afterwards.

Listen via Apple Music.