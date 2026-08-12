142 organisations back manifesto for trans and feminist rights

142 organisations have signed a new transfeminist manifesto, choosing “solidarity over division” between trans and feminist organisations.

The manifesto was developed by various international groups, including Transgender Europe and Central Asia (TGEU), the Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID) and the European Network Against Racism (ENAR).

For the benefit of non-binary people and women, trans, queer and cis people across the globe, the manifesto states: “Feminist movements must act as a united front against threats to our fundamental freedoms, fighting together for human rights principles, justice and equality.”

“Misogyny, including transmisogyny, intersects with transphobia, racism and xenophobia in deadly ways,” the manifesto states. “We call on feminists, in all our diversity, to act together and defend the shared principles that have always driven our collective fight: equality, human rights, and equal protections for everyone.”

The manifesto sets out five key principles:

Taking action towards a solidarity-based transfeminist future.

Recognising that trans people are part of the feminist movement.

Emphasising interdependence.

Centring intersectionality.

Choosing solidarity over neutrality.

The manifesto forms part of TGEU’s ‘In This Together: Transfeminist Solidarity’ campaign, which is funded by the European Union.

Announcing the 142 organisations that have supported the campaign, TGEU reiterated its mission on Instagram: “This is our shared vision: a future where no one is left behind. Feminism wins when we choose transfeminist solidarity.”

The leading organisation has continued to speak out in support of the trans community at a time when trans identities are under threat across the globe.

Transgender Europe and Central Asia condemns the UK’s single-sex guidance

Throughout history, and particularly in recent years, trans women have become increasingly marginalised within certain feminist groups. A recent example came with the UK Supreme Court ruling in April 2025, which determined that “sex” under the Equality Act refers to biological sex rather than gender identity.

The case was brought by gender-critical group For Women Scotland, which has continued to campaign for single-sex spaces to be based on biological sex.

Following the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s final Code of Practice on single-sex spaces after the April Supreme Court ruling, TGEU condemned the exclusion of trans people from spaces that do not align with the sex they were assigned at birth.

Following the final Code of Practice, it campaigned against the guidance, stating: “The Code will lead to cruel and inhumane assessments and outcomes not only for trans people who may be outed without their consent but also for all gender non-conforming people.”

It also asked: “How can any trans and intersex person travelling to the UK feel secure that they will be treated with respect and dignity while using services?”