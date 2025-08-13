Doja Cat squashes beef with ‘musty’ shirt fan backstage at festival – two months after awkward viral video

Doja Cat has finally squashed her beef with a fan she previously slammed for gifting her a “musty” shirt – meeting him again at Outside Lands in a surprisingly friendly reunion.

Pablo Tamayo, the fan in question, shared TikToks showing his trip to San Francisco for the festival after receiving a VIP invite directly from the ‘Paint the Town Red’ rapper. In one video, a member of her team escorts him onto the stage mid-performance so they can briefly interact in front of the crowd.

“Doja Cat invited me to @Outside Lands to squash the beef,” Tamayo captioned the clip.

Far cry from their first meeting

Another video shows the pair chatting backstage. “How do I smell?” Tamayo asks, prompting the Grammy winner to reply: “You smell amazing.”

“I now know your name is Ami,” he adds, referring to her real name, Amala Dlamini. “I should’ve known.”

“That’s fine,” Doja tells him. “And you did not need to know.”

The light-hearted exchange is a far cry from their first meeting in June. That initial encounter went viral after Tamayo hugged her, kissed her on the cheek and handed over his shirt, all while confessing he didn’t know her birth name.

Hitting out on X

Although Doja appeared to go along with it at the time, she later hit out in since-deleted X posts.

“I’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I f*** w you and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even f****n know me,” she wrote. “i need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. and he didn’t even know my f****n name to be touching me and kissing on my face like that is crazy.”

She followed it up with: “I threw that musty a** shirt away btw.”

“We’re friends again” – fan Pablo Tamayo on where he stands with Doja Cat

During their reunion, Tamayo asked if she had really thrown his gift in the bin. Widening her eyes, Doja responded: “I don’t know…” before walking away.

Doja cat posted and deleted this and I’m gagging so bad like what 😭 pic.twitter.com/2bf1mGY4Ak — NATE (@NATERERUN) June 14, 2025

“Guys don’t worry we’re friends again @Doja Cat,” Tamayo assured followers in the caption.

Shortly after Tamayo posted his videos, the rapper seemed to reflect on the experience with a post on X: “It feels good to be kind. It hurts to not.”