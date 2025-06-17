Doja Cat draws criticism after blasting fan who hugged and kissed her on social media

Doja Cat has left the internet divided after a series of now deleted posts on X in which she criticised a fan for touching her without permission.

In a video posted to TikTok, fan and influencer Pablo Tamayo can be seen speaking with the rapper. He goes on to remove the tank top he is wearing to give to her, before kissing and hugging the ‘Say So’ singer.

After the video went viral, Doja took to X, saying: “I threw that musty ass shirt away btw.”

Doja cat posted and deleted this and I’m gagging so bad like what 😭 pic.twitter.com/2bf1mGY4Ak — NATE (@NATERERUN) June 14, 2025

When a fan responds saying “I thought you said he smelt good,” the star replied: “He did but I don’t like how comfortable he was touching me and kissing me without asking permission.”

“Bottom line is I’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I fuck w you… and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even fuckin know me,” she went on.

“I honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes,” Doja added. “And he didn’t even know my fuckin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy.”

“I would never want to make her feel uncomfortable” – Pablo Tamayo on Doja Cat’s reaction

Tamayo later responded himself on social media, saying in a seperate TikTok video: “I understand guys if I was being too nice or whatever I will take full accountability. I’m gay; I would never want to make her feel uncomfortable. She’s so iconic.”

The incident has left spectators divided, with some accusing the rapper of being cruel to her fans, whilst others commend her honesty.

People need to respect boundaries, but you need to TELL PEOPLE your boundaries.



People can't respect something they don't know exists.



Doja Cat is such a talented, utterly WACK human being. Lolol. https://t.co/rpxfYmadqU — AC (@_assad) June 14, 2025

“I don’t care how you feel about doja cat, don’t pretend like smiling and playing along with a guy who’s making you uncomfortable isn’t a universal experience of women at nightclubs,” one user wrote on X in defence of the ‘Like That’ hitmaker.

“People need to respect boundaries, but you need to TELL PEOPLE your boundaries. People can’t respect something they don’t know exists,” another fan wrote.

“i was a fan of @dojacat but just like that, im over it. fake ass people disgust me,” another user posited. “she was probably vibing and someone made a comment to change her perspective now she feels victimized. fuk this new mentality where people allow others to think for them and everyone is a victim.. bleh.”