Attitude turns 30: Find out who’s in our epic anniversary issue – from Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa to Spice Girl Mel B

Ncuti Gatwa on the latest cover of Attitude (Image: Attitude/Melanie Lehmann)

To celebrate this milestone in LGBTQ+ publishing, we’ve put together a bumper issue in which we survey the last three decades of queer history, and revisit some of our favourite covers and features from our archive, while also adding a new one to the list: Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa!

Ncuti Gatwa in his Attitude cover shoot (Image: Attitude/Melanie Lehmann)

Ncuti Gatwa

How the new Doctor Who battled internalised homophobia to embrace pride – and why he’s dating a “muggle”

Changing Attitudes

Celebrating 30 years of the world’s biggest gay media brand – and our many, many Kylie Minogue covers!

My First Attitude

Actors, authors, artists, and activists recall their first issue of Attitude – from Luke Evans to Munroe Bergdorf

Mel B (Image: Malachi Banales)

Life Lessons with Mel B

Scary Spice Mel B reflects on 28 years in the public eye – and reveals her favourite solo Spice Girl song

She’s Got Attitude: Beth Ditto

The Gossip frontwoman and ‘Standing In the Way of Control’ singer takes our fabulousness test, and makes some memorable revelations

Real Bodies

In the latest in our interview and photoshoot series, Dr Mark Perera on his path to accepting his sexuality and body

ChatGPT’s Sam Altman

Artificial intelligence in the spotlight, as we speak to a leader in the field (and ask him ChatGPT-generated questions)

Chris Bryant

We catch up with one of Labour’s most prominent out MPs to discuss the upcoming election, trans rights, and the church

Johnny Woo (Image: Provided)

Tea Time with Jonny Woo

In this issue, we have a quick cuppa with queer scene alt-drag legend Jonny Woo

Receipts: Kemi Badenoch

Examining the Conservative’s track record on LGBTQ-related statements. The short version is: it ain’t pretty

Botswana

The story of a life-changing safari from Attitude’s editor leads our travel section. We wish we were there!

Australia

Plus, an outback jaunt to mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The Divine in Dalston

We’re still mourning the closure of The Glory, but thankfully, East London has a new queer venue. We review it

Armistead Maupin interview

He’s one of the most prominent gay authors of the last 50 years. We chat to the Tales of the City legend

Lynks (Image: @el_dodds)

Lynks interview

When fashion goes pop! Lynks is the dragtastic singer you need to know

Great queer films and reads

Beyond Brokeback Mountain: these are the 30 queer films and the 30 queer books you need to watch and read

Style retrospective

Always in fashion: 30 years of spectacular Attitude style

