Gossip’s Beth Ditto: ‘I puked on a boy’s back once for being a homophobe’

Gossip singer and all-round icon Beth Ditto has opened up about one of her craziest experiences, saying she once put a homophobe in their place in a rather rock and roll fashion.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude to mark the release of Gossip’s stunning new studio album Real Power, released today (22 March), the performer was asked what the most punk moment of her career has been.

“I puked on a boy’s back once for being a homophobe,” she answered, in her trademark southern US drawl.

Gossip have returned with their first new album since reforming in 2019 (Image: Cody Critcheloe)

“I was in my early 20s on tour in Australia and he was in another band,” she continued. “He was so fucking surly and entitled and I overheard him saying, ‘There’s so many fucking dykes at this party’. I was like, ‘Oh fuck you,’ and literally put my fingers in my throat and spewed all over his back.”

And there’s more: “I was with this band Pretty Girls Make Graves, and the singer Andrea Zollo looked at me before like, ‘Oh my God, she’s going to do it.’ I looked at her and I nodded and was just like ‘bleurgh’.”

“Vomit on Homophobes could be the name of my side project,” the star added. You heard it here first.

Real Power marks Gossip’s triumphant return to new music

Real Power marks Gossip’s triumphant return to new music, as their first album since reuniting in 2019. A music video for the record’s title track was released earlier this year, showcasing the band’s fabulously queer aesthetic.

The band are also currently undertaking a massive European tour, including a sold-out London show. Tickets for other dates are available on Beth Ditto’s website.

This interview was taken from a feature in the upcoming issue 358 of Attitude magazine, which will be available alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.