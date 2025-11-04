Diplo shares selfie with Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry after joking he’d previously dated them both

Diplo has shared a selfie with Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry – after joking that he’d previously dated them both.

The music producer posted the shot on Monday night (3 November), showing himself alongside the newly-confirmed couple. The photo quickly drew attention online, given his viral comments on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast.

Discussing Perry’s new relationship with the former Canadian prime minister, Diplo said: “And now Katy Perry is dating Justin. Pretty fire.”

“Oh, I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one though. Because I’m just, I’m not in the positions” – Diplo

When host Nayeema Raza began, “I know so many people who like kind of…”, Diplo interrupted with: “Dated Katy Perry, like me? I did.”

He then added: “I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one though. Because I’m just, I’m not in the positions.”

The podcast later clarified that the claim about Trudeau was a joke. Diplo, however, was linked to Perry in 2014 after they were seen together in New York. At the time, one E! News source described them as “good friends”, while another said, “They get on really well. He’s just a fun guy and he makes her happy.”

After the podcast went viral online, Diplo shared an old photo showing him and Trudeau at an event from several years ago – when Trudeau was still serving as Canada’s 23rd prime minister. In the background, an unsuspecting Perry can be seen walking into frame with her short blonde hairstyle from 2017.

Katy Perry confirmed her relationship with Justin Trudeau last week

Captioning the post, Diplo wrote: “The one that got away,” referencing Perry’s 2010 track.

Perry confirmed her relationship with Trudeau last week during a concert in Prague, when she spotted a fan holding a sign asking her to marry him.

“This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand,” she told the crowd. “No! I am dating someone else for crying out f*****g loud.”

The Lifetimes Tour star and Trudeau were first seen dining together at Montreal’s Le Violon in July before celebrating her 41st birthday in Paris last month.

Perry recently split from long-term partner Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy. Trudeau separated from ex-wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 – they co-parent their daughter, Ella-Grace, 16.