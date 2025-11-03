Diplo confuses fans after claiming he’s dated both Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry

Music producer Diplo claimed he once dated Justin Trudeau in a recent podcast interview.

The Smart Girl Dumb Questions episode, hosted by journalist Nayeema Raza, has gone viral weeks after its original release. In the hour-long conversation, Diplo discussed his career and life in music before making an offhand comment that has left fans scratching their heads.

“Oh, I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one though. Because I’m just, I’m not in the positions” – Diplo

“Now, Katy Perry is dating Justin Trudeau,” he began. When Raza responded that she was aware of the news and began to ask about Perry, Diplo interjected: “Oh, I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one though. Because I’m just, I’m not in the positions.”

Raza laughed in surprise and asked whether he had actually dated Perry, to which Diplo – who describes his sexuality as fluid – replied, “Dated Katy Perry, like me.”

Clips of the exchange later circulated online, prompting a wave of disbelief and amusement from fans. “This is something I would believe!!!” one user commented on Instagram. Another wrote, “Lmmaaaoo i feel like diplo was joking guys.”

When did Diplo and Katy Perry date?

Perry and Diplo were first linked in 2014 after being spotted together at Coachella. Their brief relationship ended quietly the following year.

The singer later referenced Diplo during a playful moment on James Corden’s Witness World Wide live stream, ranking him behind John Mayer and Orlando Bloom among her former partners.

The comments come shortly after Perry and Canada’s former Prime Minister confirmed their relationship. The pair were photographed holding hands in Paris last month during Perry’s birthday celebrations and have since been seen together on a yacht.

Their romance has attracted global attention, coinciding with Perry’s ongoing The Lifetimes Tour in support of her latest album 143, which debuted at number six on the US Billboard 200.