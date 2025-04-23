Diego Calva on ‘tender’ gay sex scenes with Jacob Elordi in On Swift Horses: ‘About actual love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Diego Calva has described his gay sex scenes with Jacob Elordi in new romance film On Swift Horses as “about actual love”.

Speaking as part of his cover interview for the new issue of Attitude, the 33-year-old said: “Dan [Minahan], the director, is such a gentleman. He told us: ‘I don’t want to provoke the audience. This is about actual love.

“‘I don’t want a classic story of tragedy around these queer characters and then they have kinky sex — no, no, no.

“Henry is wilder and more dangerous in the streets. But with Julius, he’s very tender” (Image: Attitude/ Karla Lisker)

“‘They’re two sweet guys who really fall in love.’ Henry is wilder and more dangerous in the streets. But with Julius, he’s very tender.”

“It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!” – Diego Calva

Discussing the film’s sex scenes, Diego furthermore said of Euphoria star Jacob: “Believe me, being naked around Jacob Elordi is intimidating!

“He’s like a fucking god! He’s too perfect! … It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!”

He added of the film’s themes: “It’s like when you fall in love with your first love when you’re eight. You fall in love with your cousin or your teacher. Something really sweet, platonic, in a way. …When they’re inside the hotel room, in their world, because they have to hide from the actual world — they’re kids.”

On Swift Horses, co-starring Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones, is out in UK cinemas on Friday 25 April 2025.

On Swift Horses – the official synopsis



On Swift Horses follows newlyweds Muriel and Lee who are beginning a new life when he returns from the Korean War. However, their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic younger brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret. A dangerous love triangle is quickly formed, as the three vow to start a new life together in California, but their bid for the American Dream is blown apart when Julius disappears and heads for Las Vegas instead. Muriel embarks on a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.

Issue 364 of Attitude magazine is available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.