Cynthia Erivo drops new single ‘Worst of Me’ ahead of new album coming 6 June

Her powerhouse vocals will go down in the history books – and thus, we simply can’t get enough of Cynthia Erivo‘s latest single, titled ‘Worst of Me’, released today.

The track arrives ahead of the multi-hyphen talent’s upcoming album I Forgive You, coming 6 June 2025.

Oscar nominee and Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia previously dropped the single ‘Replay’ from the LP.

The new music comes during the break between Cynthia’s role in last year’s hit film Wicked, and its sequel, Wicked: For Good, arriving 21 November 2025.

I Forgive You is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

“I gave you my all, but you took the worst of me”

On the latest, highly emotional track, Cynthia sings the lyrics: “You could cut me deeper than the ocean, but I refuse to drown. I’m coming up.”

The 38-year-old – who co-wrote all 20 of the songs on the upcoming LP – goes on to sing: “I wanna breathe again. I gave you my all, but you took the worst of me.”

The album cover for I Forgive You (Image: Provided)

Reflecting on this exciting time in her career during an interview with Attitude last year, Cynthia said: “It’s really odd sometimes! I find myself outside of myself going, what the heck is going on? How did that happen? I think, sometimes, we fall into patterns of thinking that some of this stuff is normal. It’s not. Being at the Oscars is not a normal thing.”

The Drift star went on: “That’s not something everybody experiences. I’m constantly trying to remind myself of the fact that that these are not everyday things. That forces me to sit in a space of gratefulness. And to never let it get old. I don’t want the kid in me to be like, bored! I want the kid in me to be like: ‘This is really cool.’ I want to be blown away when I see Sally Field!”

I FORGIVE YOU TRACKLIST