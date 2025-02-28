Cynthia Erivo drops new single ‘Replay’ and it’s utterly amazing

Plot twist: Cynthia Erivo has dropped a brand new – and utterly amazing! – single, ‘Replay’.

This, despite being the Wicked star being up for an Oscar this week (alongside co-star Ariana Grande).

How she’s found time to add to her growing discography, we don’t know – but we’re here for it.

What’s more, as per Cynthia’s team… there’s more music due from the GRAMMY, Tony, and EMMY Award winner later this year!

The track, produced and co-written by Justin Tranter, was released this morning (Friday 28 February). Tranter is known for working with the powerhouse names like Selena Gomez, Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga.

“I’m a constant work in progress” – Cynthia Erivo

The song’s revealing, confessional lyrics – such as “I’m a constant work in progress, and I can’t keep fears at bay” – offer unique insight into Cynthia’s psyche.

Through layered harmonies of her own voice, the powerhouse vocalist continues: “My mind is like a record, setup on auto-replay.”

Relatable!

Speaking about Wicked in an interview with Attitude last year, Cynthia said: “What this film says about those who feel different, othered, pushed aside – all those things that make them different are really special. They do deserve love, they deserve to rise above it all. They deserve to defy the expectations of other people. And that the people who don’t have the space to love them aren’t for them.”

Wicked: For Good will be released on 21 November 2025. The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 2 March.