Cynthia Erivo to play 23 characters in London stage production of Dracula

Cynthia Erivo is to returning to the London stage as horror icon Dracula, it has been announced.

The Wicked star will play the title role and more in Sydney Theatre Company’s take on the Bram Stoker classic, premiering at London’s prestigious Noël Coward Theatre in February 2026.

DRACULA will adapted and directed by Kip Williams. Cynthia will play all 23 characters from the story, including solicitor Jonathan Harker, vampire hunter Van Helsing, plus Count Dracula themself.

Cynthia’s previous London stage roles include The Color Purple and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. DRACULA will follow her hotly-anticipated appearance opposite fellow Oscar-nominee Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good, coming this November.

“Thrilling, terrifying, and deeply resonant” – Cynthia Erivo on DRACULA

In a statement, Cynthia – who will soon release her new album, I Forgive You – said: “Returning to the stage feels like a homecoming, one that I’ve been craving for a long time. To do so with a story as rich, complex, and haunting as DRACULA offers a beautiful opportunity to delve into character, into myth, and into the heart of what makes us human.



“From the moment I was asked, I could not get the role out of my mind. Kip’s vision is thrilling, terrifying, and deeply resonant, offering a chance to sit with not only the darkness in the world, but also the light we fight to hold onto. It’s a rare gift for an actor to inhabit so many voices and perspectives in one piece, and I’m honoured to do it for West End audiences in this extraordinary production. The prospect of doing this show scares me and I know it will be a huge challenge. This show will ask everything of me — and I’m ready to give it.”

Kip Williams, Director and Adapter, added: “I am thrilled to be returning to the West End to direct my adaptation of Bram Stoker’s DRACULA and to collaborate with the extraordinary Cynthia Erivo, as she brings to life the many iconic characters of this much-adored tale. Our production expands upon Stoker’s exploration of the tension between fear and desire, offering a contemporary perspective on the vampire as a monster that lurks not beyond, but within.

“I am excited to reunite with many of my Dorian Gray collaborators on this project, and it is an immense privilege to have such a singularly gifted artist as Cynthia at the heart of it. I can’t wait to share this piece with London audiences, especially in the West End, a place where Bram spent so much of his creative life.”