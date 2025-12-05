Why MAMMA MIA! continues to be one of the best West End musicals

There are shows you see once, and there are shows you return to whenever life feels a bit dull. The MAMMA MIA! musical falls firmly into the second category, having spent more than two decades in the West End turning ABBA‘s irresistible songs and Greek-island drama into one of London’s best (and campest) nights out.

At the centre of it all is Donna Sheridan, a former singer who’s built a life running a small taverna on a Greek island while raising her daughter, Sophie. What begins as a straightforward wedding week quickly shifts as Sophie invites three of Donna’s former lovers, hoping to discover which one is her father, and suddenly the past and present collide in a way neither woman is prepared for.

That collision works because the songs are cleverly and deliciously woven into the narrative to tell the story. The result feels especially familiar to queer audiences, who’ve kept these tracks alive for decades across clubs, bars, Pride celebrations and house parties alike.

The storyline itself carries a similar appeal. Donna’s history is complicated, Sophie’s plan is reckless, and the three men arriving on the island are baffled but willing to roll with it. Instead of framing their chaos as crisis, the musical lets the characters move through it openly, which gives the big songs a sense of truth rather than theatrics. It’s one of the reasons the show still speaks so clearly to queer viewers – there’s space for mess, mistakes, old relationships and new starts without judgement.

New MAMMA MIA! cast

This autumn’s new company brings in a cast that knows the world of MAMMA MIA! inside out. Sara Poyzer returns as Donna after more than 12 years playing the role across the UK, internationally and in the West End, including a previous stint at the Novello between 2017 and 2019. She’s joined by Nicky Swift, who’s already toured the world as Rosie, and by Richard Standing, Daniel Crowder and Tamlyn Henderson, all of whom have played their respective roles on UK and international tours. Ellie Kingdon and George Maddison also revisit familiar territory as Sophie and Sky, having played the roles on tour, while Kate Graham continues her run as Tanya. Emma Odell, who’s been part of the ensemble, now steps up to play Donna at selected performances.

If you’re someone who already knows the soundtrack by heart, you’ll find new details in the performances. And if you’re coming fresh, you’ll understand immediately why MAMMA MIA! has lasted as long as it has. Here’s to another 25 years of gloriously joyous chaos.

Mamma Mia! tickets are available now, with bookings running until September 2026.