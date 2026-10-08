Chris Appleton reveals what it was like styling Britney Spears’ hair (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Appleton has opened up to Attitude about what it was like to style Britney Spears’ hair at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

The celebrity hairstylist sent the internet into a frenzy in June when he shared a selfie with the singer on Instagram.

Appleton captioned the post: “Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair.”

He described the moment to Attitude as “a childhood dream”, saying he could only have imagined one day sitting behind the chair and styling Spears’ hair.

Chris Appleton on working with Britney Spears

“I grew up loving Britney. We know all the hits and so to be in her presence was amazing. She was everything you want her to be. It was fantastic.”

“Everything I wanted it to be,” he added.

Appleton’s comments were made on the red carpet at the 15th edition of the Attitude Awards on 7 October. That same night, Appleton took to the Roundhouse stage in London to present this year’s Honorary Gay Award, supported by Polestar.

Appleton presents Alison Hammond with the Honorary Gay Award

Alison Hammond was this year’s recipient, though she was unable to attend the awards in person. Her friend and former Big Brother housemate Kate Lawler accepted the award on her behalf.

During her acceptance speech, Lawler read out a few words from this year’s winner, which, in true Hammond fashion, made everybody laugh.

After Hammond had a panic attack on This Morning last week, she took the opportunity to thank her co-presenter Dermot O’Leary for his support.

“Dermot handled it beautifully. Although, between you and me, I think Dermot deserves his own Gay Award because he’s probably the gayest straight man I know. He’s basically honorary gay already; he just hasn’t got the paperwork like me.”