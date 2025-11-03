Chris Appleton poses in Scream mask for Halloween as he plugs self-help book: ‘I couldn’t afford a costume’

Chris Appleton posed in a Scream mask this Halloween weekend as he plugged his upcoming self-help book, Your Roots Don’t Define You.

The celebrity hairstylist sported the iconic disguise from the horror franchise while posing shirtless for an Instagram post.

He joked in his caption, “I couldn’t afford a costume, so pre-order my book ‘Your roots don’t define you’ so I can do better next year! Link in bio.”

When is Your Roots Don’t Define You released?

Your Roots Don’t Define You, subtitled Transform Your Life. Create Your Comeback, is Appleton’s mix of memoir and self-help. Drawing on his personal and professional journey, the book offers practical advice on “transformation, reinvention, and reclaiming confidence”. It is published by Hanover Square Press and is set for release on January 20, 2026.

Back in August, Lukas Gage gave his first reaction to news that his ex-husband was publishing the title just months after the release of his own memoir.

The pair made their relationship public at the start of 2023, tied the knot that April, and parted ways just six months later. Their divorce was finalised in June 2024, seven months after they called it quits.

Gage has since spoken to TMZ when asked about his thoughts on the timing of Appleton’s upcoming release. “I’m honoured, I’m honoured to be influential in someone else’s release date of their book,” he said.

“I’m honoured” – Lukas Gage on the timing of Chris’ book

When pressed on whether the January release – only three months after his own I Wrote This For Attention lands in October – was deliberate, Gage replied: “I don’t know. I mean, I’m not the first person that came up with the idea to write a book, so I can’t really say that. But yeah, maybe, maybe it’s coincidental.”

As for whether he expects to feature in Appleton’s book, Gage was equally non-committal: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I think it’s a self-help book. I don’t know. I’m not writing a self-help book. I just wrote mine for attention, so okay, what do I know?”

When asked if his memoir would be a self-help title too, Gage laughed: “Oh God, no, no, no, no. You don’t need help from me.”

Asked where things stand between the pair and whether they still speak, he revealed: “It’s a surprise, but yeah, no comment on that.”