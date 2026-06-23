Charli XCX gets fans excited with ‘horny’ project teaser

Charli XCX has sent fans wild after sharing a “horny” project teaser on her social media yesterday (22 June).

Dressed in a pink bra with black straps, paired with a sheer polka-dot skirt, Charli captioned the post: “something horny is coming,” followed by a flirtatious wink.

Twitter sex bots were among those taking to the comment section, thirsting over the Charli announcement, prompting her to respond: “Ok wow really unlocked sexy bot Twitter w[ith] that one.”

Charli XCX pays homage to ‘Party 4 U’ in new project teaser

something horny is coming 😉 pic.twitter.com/aiwEbQgbms — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 22, 2026

The image pays homage to Charli’s musical past, shot in a back garden with nods to her 2000s hit ‘Party 4 U’, with her iconic dress pegged up on the washing line in the background.

Fans think Charli is hinting at a music video tied to her upcoming seventh album Music, Fashion, Film, slated for release on 24 July 2026.

The 11-track record has already released lead single ‘Rock Music’ and follow-up single ‘SS26’, setting the tone for a new Charli era.

Music, Fashion, Film artwork features John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese

The album artwork features a black-and-white image of Welsh musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, representing each element of the title.

Announcing her upcoming album on Instagram earlier this month, Charli wrote: “My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out July 24th. 11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. Available to pre-order now, love you xx.”

The project follows the success of her sixth studio album Brat in 2024, which earned major critical acclaim, claimed its own colour, and spearheaded a whole summer.

The Moment marked the end of Charli’s Brat era

Charli went on to create the mockumentary The Moment, starring herself, Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner, and others, signalling the end of the Brat era.

Music, Fashion, Film is available to pre-order now via all streaming platforms.