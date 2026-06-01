Charli XCX announces new album Music, Fashion, Film with release date and artwork

Charli XCX has announced her new album, Music, Fashion, Film, set for release on 24 July 2026.

The news follows the early release of lead tracks ‘Rock Music’ and ‘SS26’, which feature on the 11-song record.

Taking to Instagram today, Charli shared the album artwork, featuring a black-and-white image of Welsh musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, representing each element of the title.

“11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. Available to pre-order now” – Charli XCX announcing her new album Music, Fashion, Film

“My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out July 24th,” Charli wrote in the caption. “11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. Available to pre order now, love you xx.”

The project marks a new chapter for Charli following her chart-topping 2024 record Brat, which became synonymous with its “365 party girl” aesthetic.

Released on 8 May 2026, the first single, ‘Rock Music’ saw the singer move away from her signature Auto-Tune-heavy sound in favour of a more organic approach.

Music, Fashion, Film marks her seventh studio album

‘SS26’ followed, arriving with a visual from “Von Dutch” director Torso, featuring Charli at a high-glamour fashion show.

Following the success of Brat in 2024, Charli went on to create the mockumentary The Moment, starring herself, Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner and others, signalling the end of the Brat era.

Music, Fashion, Film sees Charli pivot away from club beats and Auto-Tune in favour of a grungier, guitar-driven sound.

Music, Fashion, Film is available to pre-order now via all streaming platforms.