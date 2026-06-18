Charli XCX candidly shares mental health struggles as she vows to take a pause from interviews

Charli XCX has admitted she is at an all-time low mentally in a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, revealing it will be one of her last interviews “for a minute”.

The Brat singer explained why she has been a lot more “offline” since the release of her seventh studio album’s lead single, ‘Rock Music’.

“I recently have been really struggling with my mental health to the point where, if I’m being real, I’m in the worst place mentally that I’ve been in my life,” said Charli.

Charli XCX says the public view her as a “bitch”

She candidly spoke about being deemed a “bitch” by the public, adding that after she does interviews, “You never know how it’s going to turn out in text.”

“This is probably going to be my last long-form interview with a journalist for a minute,” said Charli.

The singer has been open about her struggles with anxiety, recently portraying the mental toll of the music industry in her 2026 mockumentary The Moment.

Charli said living with anxiety began to affect her “physically”

Throughout the film, on-screen Charli experiences extreme career anxiety, frantically making career-defining decisions and dealing with input from others.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, she outlined the toll being interviewed by journalists has taken on her, admitting that some published articles have affected her “physically”.

Charli said she believes in the benefits of therapy and admitted she needs to go more often. For now, she finds comfort in the company of her husband, 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Who was at Charli’s Italian wedding?

The musicians married for the second time in Sicily, Italy, on 14 September 2025, following their first intimate ceremony in London on 19 July, 2025.

Charli XCX (Image: Rolling Stone UK/GUS VAN SANT)

Her Italian wedding went viral after celebrity guests shared their favourite memories from the big day online.

From Model of the Year Alex Consani, to Attitude cover star and Overcompensating actor Benito Skinner to Charli’s left hand twink Troye Sivan, the celebrity guest list was as dazzling as Charli’s Glastonbury set.