First look at Denise Welch in Benidorm is Murder (EXCLUSIVE)

Denise Welch has been announced to appear in the new Channel 5 comedy drama Benidorm is Murder as a struggling business owner.

The six-part series follows Dennis (John Hannah), a former detective who leaves the UK behind to run a bar in Benidorm, where he is pulled back into detective work.

Tourists begin dying under mysterious circumstances, causing Dennis to solve the cases alongside crime drama-loving barmaid Rosa, played by Carolina Bécquer.

Denise Welch will appear in Benidorm is Murder on 6 August

Welch is set to star in the second episode of the series, streaming on Thursday 6 August at 9pm.

Welch plays Ziggy, the owner of the Benidorm Palace, a large cabaret and entertainment venue that is drowning in debt.

Ziggy is introduced at her venue, where she is waiting for entertainer Vince Starky (Alistair McGowan) to make a comeback at her palace shows, as the business is struggling financially.

“Put a wig on me, and I’m happy” – Welch on her role as Ziggy

“I loved playing Ziggy. Put a wig on me, and I’m happy! A crime story, filmed in the sun with a great cast, it was a lovely job,” said Welch, referring to the gorgeous red wig her character dons.

Each episode features a new murder case, with Dennis using his real-world detective experience and Rosa using her extensive crime TV knowledge to solve crimes while avoiding conflict with Spanish authorities.

The leading cast includes Ariadna Cabrol as Benidorm Police team member DS Maria Hernandez, Damian Schedler Cruz as inexperienced officer PC Jesús Ballesteros, and Brian Bovell as the mysterious philosopher Archie.

Benidorm is Murder airs every Thursday on Channel 5 at 9pm.