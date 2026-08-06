Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy announces engagement to boyfriend Andrew Rigby

Gus Kenworthy has announced his engagement to boyfriend Andrew Rigby following a proposal during a holiday in Mallorca.

The freestyle skier, who won silver in slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics and represented Team GB at the 2026 Winter Games after returning from retirement, shared the news in an interview with People.

Kenworthy proposed on Tuesday (4 August) after taking Rigby on a boat trip to the island of Torre de ses Illetes, off the coast of Mallorca. The pair, who have been together since 2024, travelled to the island by private dinghy from the St. Regis hotel’s Mar Sea Club before hiking to the clifftop.

How did Gus Kenworthy propose to his boyfriend?

“We took a private dinghy from the pier at the St Regis where we were having a cocktail by the beach at the Mar Sea Club. I told Andrew I was taking him on a little adventure. Once we got to the island we climbed off the dinghy and hiked up to the top of the cliffs,” Kenworthy said.

The skier said he had arranged for a picnic to be waiting at the location before asking Rigby to marry him.

“I organised for a picnic blanket to be waiting for us with a pitcher of margaritas – extra sweet because that’s how Andrew orders them. After the proposal, we got back on the dinghy – but instead of going back to the mainland, it took us out to a chartered boat.”

Six friends had been waiting aboard the boat to celebrate with the couple after the proposal, according to Kenworthy. He also revealed that he had spent around a month planning the engagement with the help of a local travel company.

How did the couple meet?

Although Kenworthy and Rigby first crossed paths in Sydney nearly a decade ago while the Olympian was visiting Australia for a speaking engagement, they did not begin a relationship until reconnecting at a mutual friend’s 40th birthday party in Guadalajara, Mexico, in March 2024.

The couple then spent around a year in a long-distance relationship, with Kenworthy based in Los Angeles and Rigby in Sydney, before relocating to New York together. They made their relationship public on Instagram in August 2024 and Rigby later supported Kenworthy throughout his campaign at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics earlier this year.

The couple exchanged Cartier 1895 wedding bands following the proposal, with Kenworthy choosing a gold ring and Rigby a platinum version.