Charli XCX and Aidan Zamiri on casting Alexander Skarsgård in The Moment: ‘We’ve been a fan of his work from the Lady Gaga video’

Charli XCX and Aidan Zamiri spoke about casting the leading stars in The Moment, from reaching out to Alexander Skarsgård to cameos from Kylie Jenner.

Ahead of the film’s UK release in cinemas on 20 February, producer Charli attended the UK premiere with director Zamiri, where the Brat singer praised her cast-mates.

The Moment, described as a hyper-pop mockumentary, stars Charli as herself in an almost alternative universe, exploring the intense pressures of fame, the music industry, and the loss of artistic control following her Brat album success.

“We’ve been a fan of his work from, honestly, the Lady Gaga video” – Charli XCX on casting Alexander Skarsgård in The Moment

The pair spoke to Rolling Stone UK about casting, with the likes of Skarsgård, Jenner, and Jamie Demetriou taking on roles in the film.

Skarsgård, who plays Johannes Godwin, an overbearing director who takes over Charli’s fictional Brat tour, acts as the antagonist in this alternative universe.

Zamiri revealed that Skarsgård was the first actor, aside from Charli, that they approached for the film, noting that they had been fans of his work since his music video debut in 2009’s ‘Paparazzi’.

“We’ve been a fan of his work from, honestly, the Lady Gaga video,” said Charli. “The Zoolander days… The Northman and Infinity Pool. I just think he’s such a brilliant actor.”

“His new film, Pillion, is just… I just think it’s so beautiful and stunning” – Charli praises Skarsgård’s role in Pillion

She also praised Skarsgård’s 2026 gay BDSM film, Pillion, in which he plays a character named Ray opposite Harry Potter actor Harry Melling, who stars as Colin, his sub.

“His new film, Pillion, is just… I just think it’s so beautiful and stunning. I think he’s so diverse, and so when we kind of got on Zoom and pitched him our film, we were so excited when he responded,” Charli added.

On Skarsgård’s role in The Moment, Zamiri praised his dedication to his character Johannes: “Alex managed to really bring a new level of sinister to him, which was amazing. And then, obviously, our other cast members, people like Kylie, were just incredible, we were so lucky that she was willing to be on board.”