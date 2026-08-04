Model Christian Hogue adresses Pedro Pascal ‘boyfriend’ rumours

Model Christian Hogue has spoken out after the internet dubbed him Pedro Pascal‘s new ‘boyfriend’ after they appeared together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

After photos of the pair circulated online in late July, “Pedro Pascal boyfriend” began trending on the internet, along with rumours that the model had been hired as an escort.

In an Instagram comments section, the model put the claims to bed: “I really don’t need to explain myself here but I am going to. Many of you are spinning this into something it’s not and it’s just sad.”

“I am not gay nor am I for hire” – Christian Hogue on being labelled Pedro Pascal’s ‘boyfriend’

“I am not gay nor am I for hire. I have been welcomed to this boat as a friend for many years. So it’s a damn shame to see how quickly everyone jumps to this conclusion. It couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

The yacht gathering included several other celebrities, including Jessica Sklar, Jason Bateman and Judd Apatow, while Pascal had also spent time with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on a superyacht earlier that week.

Pedro Pascal’s sexuality has long been a topic of discussion in the media, most recently in February 2026 after he was photographed linking arms with Argentine creative director Rafael Olarra.

Pascal describes sexuality as a “spectrum”

Previously speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2017, he described sexuality as a “spectrum” while talking about male fans and crushes.

“Straight men can have – do have – crushes on other men. It doesn’t make them gay, it doesn’t make them bi. The guys that picked on me in middle school in Corona del Mar probably have a crush on me now. Maybe they had a crush on me then and that’s why they picked on me,” said the actor.

He has previously stated that “Indiana Jones, all the way up to The Last Crusade” was one of his earliest crushes while speaking with Fotogramas.

Pascal is an outspoken trans ally

Pascal has also been a consistently outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, particularly for the trans community, which has been praised by his sister, trans actress Lux Pascal.

He has previously clashed online with author J.K. Rowling over her comments following the UK Supreme Court ruling that legally defined gender as ‘biological sex’.