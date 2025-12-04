Channing Tatum says he was ‘naive’ going into fully nude Roofman scene, revealing there was too much on show

Channing Tatum said he was “naive” going into a nude scene in the comedy film Roofman, adding that director Derek Cianfrance did not provide clear planning or reassurance beforehand.

Appearing fully nude, the 45-year-old, who has starred in the likes of Magic Mike, revealed that Cianfrance realised they had captured footage that revealed too much.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter with co-star Kirsten Dunst, Tatum reflected on the filmmaker’s unorganised approach to filming, after he raised concerns about performing without any clothes on.

“I was naive, I guess” – Channing Tatum reflects on filming Roofman scene fully naked

“I was naive, I guess, and thought that there was a plan to shoot this in a certain way,” he said, adding that the director said they would figure out how to censor the nudity after filming.

The actor’s first major interaction with Peter Dinklage took place during this nude scene. “Not the best time to meet somebody when everything’s out there for the world to see,” he said.

The scene became fun once they ripped the bandaid off. Only after filming the scene several times did Cianfrance realise there was too much on show.

“I don’t want to look like a Ken doll” – Tatum said after director Derek Cianfrance offered censorship options

Offering an alternative, the director suggested placing a black bar to cover the more revealing parts of the scene, to which Tatum replied: “I don’t want to look like a Ken doll… I don’t want to look like I have a mound or something.”

Ultimately, the actor asked the director not to tell him what final edits were made. The scene in question shows his character, Jeffrey Manchester, sprinting through a Toys “R” Us completely nude.

Manchester is a former US Army Reserve soldier who becomes a convicted spree‑robber, spending time hiding out inside the UK toy superstore, where Dinklage plays the shop’s manager.

Tatum stars in Roofman alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, as well as Dunst and Dinklage. The film currently holds an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

