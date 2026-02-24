Catherine Tate lands leading West End role in OH, MARY!

Catherine Tate has been cast as Mary Todd Lincoln, the leading lady of the Tony Award-winning comedy OH, MARY! at the West End’s Trafalgar Theatre.

Tate will take over from Attitude 101 ‘Film, TV and Music‘ honouree Mason Alexander Park from 27 April to 18 July 2026, following the current lead’s final show on 25 April.

Dracula star Scott Karim has also been announced to join the new cast of OH, MARY! starring as Mary’s Husband from 16 March 2026.

Catherine Tate has a list of notable screen and stage credits, including West End performances and BBC hits

Scott Karim for OH, MARY! (Image: Oh, Mary!)

The current cast includes Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, and Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher.

Tate has a long list of notable screen and stage credits, most prominently appearing in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials, BBC’s The Catherine Tate Show and Nativity 3.

She has also appeared in West End productions of Under the Blue Sky, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Catherine Tate Show Live.

“It takes someone who’s slightly unhinged” – Mason Alexander Park on the next OH, MARY! star

Catherine Tate for OH, MARY! (Image: Oh, Mary!)

Speaking previously to Attitude, Park said what they expect from the next star to take on “queer icon” Lincoln: “It takes someone who’s slightly unhinged and a little unwell,” said the Netflix star. “So anyone who fits that bill really.”

Before OH, MARY! came to the UK last year, the production premiered Off‑Broadway in New York in February 2024, where creator Cole Escola portrayed the title role.

Later transferring to Broadway in July 2024, Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon played Lincoln from August to September 2025 and returned for additional performances into January 2026 before the production went overseas.

Tickets are available to order now via the official OH, MARY! website.