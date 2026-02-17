Who should take on OH Mary! next? Mason Alexander Park shares their pick (EXCLUSIVE)

Mason Alexander Park, West End and Netflix star, gives their take on who should play the next OH Mary! as they reveal what it takes to portray the queer icon.

Park, listed in Attitude 101’s ‘Film, TV and Music’ category, began their stint as Mary Todd Lincoln in December last year, with the West End production running until 25 April 2026.

Park spoke exclusively to Attitude about how they prepared for the role, naming a “British diva” to take over after they conclude their run.

"It takes someone who's slightly unhinged and a little unwell" – Mason Alexander Park on what it takes to play Mary Todd Lincoln

“It takes someone who’s slightly unhinged and a little unwell,” they said. “So anyone who fits that bill really.”

“I’m sure there are a lot of institutions where we could find really talented people,” they added before naming their perfect fit.

"Hannah Waddingham would be amazing" – Park on Waddingham playing the OH Mary! title character

“But in terms of a British diva or an icon here, I really think that Hannah Waddingham would be amazing… I just want to see her do it for one night,” they revealed.

Park is a non-binary actor widely recognised for portraying Desire in Netflix’s The Sandman, bringing representation to the forefront of stage and screen.

Jinkx Monsoon played Lincoln on Boradway

Before OH Mary! came to the UK last year, the production premiered Off‑Broadway in New York in February 2024, where creator Cole Escola portrayed the title role.

Later transferring to Broadway in July 2024, Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon played Lincoln from August to September 2025 and returned for additional performances into January 2026 before the production went overseas.