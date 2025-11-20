It’s a Sin’s Callum Scott Howells shows latest results from his ongoing fitness journey during Chile holiday

Callum Scott Howells revealed the latest results from his ongoing fitness journey as he shared an Instagram Story from Chile this week.

The It’s a Sin star whipped off his top for a gym mirror selfie during his travels, sporting a pair of grey shorts and a grown-out beard.

He’d draped the peach T-shirt around his shoulders, flashing the waistband of his Calvin Klein boxers and writing, “Hola,” with Chile’s flag in his caption.

Scott Howells first stunned fans in August when he posting a then-rare gym selfie to the platform.

Dedication to fitness and health

The star of screen and stage posted the image to his Stories, writing another Welsh caption: “bore da. up the bluebirds” – a nod to the Cardiff City football club chant.

He later shared another glimpse into his impressive fitness progress with a photo dump from a trip to his native Wales.

The actor embraced his foray into health and wellness while enjoying a shirtless countryside hike with, Anais Gallagher, daughter of Oasis legend Noel. Scott Howells flexed his biceps against a picturesque lake backdrop.

He wore only a pair of shorts, trainers and a sweatshirt tied around his waist, writing, “caru ti cymru,” in his caption – which translates to, “Love you, Wales.”

Back in 2022, he spoke to Attitude over smoothies in a south London members’ bar while preparing for his role as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre.

Staying grounded

Even then, his focus on his body and stamina was clear. “After this hour, I probably won’t speak for the rest of the day,” he said, explaining how he protected his voice for the demanding role – a discipline that extended to his workouts and overall wellbeing.

Playing the Emcee, a physically and emotionally intense character, was “literally petrifying” for Scott Howells. “You go, ‘What’s the blueprint here? Where do I start? Where do I end? What the f**k goes in the middle?!’” he admitted.

Even amidst London nightlife, he found ways to stay grounded. He recalled his early city adventures: “All the guys lived here, and I didn’t; I’d come up randomly from Wales for nights out for the weekend… and crash with them.”

That energy, combined with his dedication to fitness, has clearly paid off – both on stage and in real life.