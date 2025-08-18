Callum Scott Howells shares rare glimpse of his fitness progress in new gym selfie

Callum Scott Howells gave fans a glimpse of his fitness progress over the weekend, sharing a rare gym selfie to Instagram.

The Welsh actor, who shot to fame in LGBTQ+ drama It’s a Sin, posted the snap to his Instagram Stories wearing only a pair of grey shorts as he posed in the mirror.

Captioning the photo in all lowercase, he wrote: “bore da. up the bluebirds” – a nod to the Cardiff City football club chant. The phrase translates to, “Good morning. let’s go Cardiff City.”

Dedication to fitness and health

It’s a side of Scott Howells fans haven’t seen before – the result of dedication to fitness and health amid a busy London lifestyle. From nights out at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern to A-list dinners with Elton John, he’s found time to prioritise his body.

Back in 2022, he spoke to Attitude over smoothies in a south London members’ bar while preparing for his role as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre.

Even then, his focus on his body and stamina was clear. “After this hour, I probably won’t speak for the rest of the day,” he said, explaining how he protected his voice for the demanding role – a discipline that extended to his workouts and overall wellbeing.

Staying grounded

Playing the Emcee, a physically and emotionally intense character, was “literally petrifying” for Scott Howells. “You go, ‘What’s the blueprint here? Where do I start? Where do I end? What the fuck goes in the middle?!'” he admitted.

Even amidst London nightlife, he found ways to stay grounded. He recalled his early city adventures: “All the guys lived here, and I didn’t; I’d come up randomly from Wales for nights out for the weekend… and crash with them.”

That energy, combined with his dedication to fitness, has clearly paid off – both on stage and in real life.