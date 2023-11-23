Busted’s Charlie Simpson reflects on 2005 Attitude cover moment: ‘That shoot was really cool’

Busted star Charlie Simpson has fond memories of his famous Attitude cover from back in 2005.

The singer landed an appearance on the front page of our magazine some 18 years ago after leaving the pop-rock band and forming hard rock outfit Fightstar.

Busted’s James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Wills at the the Rolling Stone UK Awards, in collaboration with Rémy Martin (Image: Kit Oates/Rolling Stone UK)

The now-38-year-old – known for songs such as ‘What I Go To School For’ and ‘Year 3000’ – revisited the moment while catching up with Attitude at tonight’s Rolling Stone UK Awards, in collaboration with Rémy Martin.

“We’re fans of Attitude” – Charlie Simpson

“It’s awesome to be on the cover of any magazine – but we’re fans of Attitude, man!” the star said at London’s Roundhouse.

“I remember that shoot – it was really cool.”

Flanked by bandmates Matt Willis and James Bourne – with whom he reunited in 2015, and with whom tonight marks their first red carpet appearance in five years – we then asked Charlie for his message to straight guys who want to be better LGBTQ allies.

“Encourage people to be who they want to be, obviously” he said.

“Encouraging inclusivity across the board. It’s OK to be who you want to be – there are no barriers anymore.”

Sound advice – and we’re sure he’d have said the same in 2005!

At tonight’s event, Attitude also caught up with Our Son and Pose actor Billy Porter and The xx’s Romy.