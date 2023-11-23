Billy Porter on co-starring with Luke Evans in new film Our Son: ‘It’s an interracial queer love story’

He’s a multi-hyphenate talent of stage, screen and streaming services.

And in November 2023, Billy Porter is arguably enjoying something a creative peak – with a new album, The Black Mona Lisa, and film, Our Son (co-starring Luke Evans) currently receiving critical acclaim.

Tonight (Thursday 23 November 2023), Attitude caught up with the Pose star at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in collaboration with Rémy Martin to chat about both.

“I’m going to see Luke Evans in Backstairs Billy” – Billy Porter

“It’s an interracial queer love story about… it’s a break-up!” the star explained of Our Son. “It’s great. And it compliments the music because I wrote a song for it.

“Luke and I sing a song that I wrote called Always Be My Man. I have music out, there’s the film… All of the things at the same time!”

Calling the positive reception to the album and film the “icing on the cake,” Billy went on to explain that star explained that he’s celebrating the moment with his current trip to London, including a night catching Luke on-stage in the West End.

“I’m going to see him this week in his show, Backstairs Billy,” he said.

Our Son hits select cinemas on 8 December and will get a digital release on 15 December. Black Mona Lisa is out now.