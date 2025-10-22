Bodybuilder Brock Yurich bears all from abs, masculinity to queerness in Charles Moriarty’s new book, Brock

Brock, a photographic monograph book by Charles Moriarty, capturing intimate moments of masculinity and queerness from actor and bodybuilder Brock Yurich, is available to pre-order now.

The 144-page glossy coffee table book features over 110 images of the gay actor, shot over four years, offering an intimate look at Yurich’s queer creative dreams and incredible physique.

Yurich, known for his roles in Succession, The Other Two, Law & Order, and Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, is also a competitive bodybuilder.

(Image: Charles Moriarty) (Image: Charles Moriarty) (Image: Charles Moriarty)

“I put out a certain image” – Brock Yurich on before he found a new side to himself whilst shooting for the book

The book includes photographs from 2021, 2024, and previously unseen work from 2025, spanning shoots in Ohio, where he starred in the film Test, and California, where Yurich lives.

The 36-year-old also stars in Test alongside West Side Story actress Paloma Garcia-Lee, who interviews him in the pictorial book (page 82), where the pair discuss the creative process behind Brock.

He speaks candidly about masculinity and body image, saying, “Over the years, I train, I lift, I do this, I do that, I put out a certain image.”

(Image: Charles Moriarty)

“I feel like I get to be my real, true self” – Yurich on modelling for Brock

Reflecting on the images captured by Moriarty, he described their dynamic: “When I saw Charles’ photos, I felt a lot of permission just to let that drop. I could still have that masculine energy, but I could open up, almost like acting.”

He added: “It feels like I’m performing, but in an authentic way. I feel like I get to be my real, true self when I’m shooting with Charles.”

The photographer, well-known for shooting the iconic cover of Amy Winehouse’s debut album Frank – documents the actor as he writes and films his self-penned movie.

At its heart, Brock is a reflection on ambition, identity, and the power of perseverance.

(Image: Charles Moriarty)

“It was like I stepped into some new set of DNA” – Yurich on challenging his queerness

Yurich recalled that 2024 was a turning point for him – a moment of self-discovery that came through working with the photographer. “It was like I stepped into some new set of DNA, and I felt this new kind of power within myself,” he said.

The actor added, “When I saw some of the photos that he took, I felt like, ‘Oh, that’s a new Brock.’”

In the candid conversation, he also opens up about growing up gay in heteronormative spaces. “Going to a football field with kids my age, I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. That scares me.’ I got picked on. I didn’t know how to ‘boy’. I was artistic, I was sensitive, and I was a little queer kid. It was very scary for me to be in these really boyish arenas.”

(Image: Charles Moriarty)

“Men who have muscles can be self-aware, vulnerable, soft, or curious” – Yurich on what readers take away from the book

On battling stigma, Yurich shared his hope that Brock challenges stereotypes about masculinity. “I do hope that people can see that men who have muscles can be self-aware, vulnerable, soft, or curious.”

As the book progresses, the images show a journey, Moriarty recalled on their first meeting in 2021: “The images are what you would expect from a first meeting of individuals, broad in their engagement while two people are figuring one another out.”

Brock is a true homage to growth and sexuality, giving a realistic perspective of what it is like to be a queer, masculine presenting man.

The book is available to pre-order now on Charles Moriarty’s official website, set for release 11 November 2025.