Succession finale confirms fan theories on character’s sexuality

Speculation surrounding a Succession character’s sexuality has finally been confirmed.

In the finale of HBO’s wildly successful Succession, equity investor Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) was confirmed to be queer.

The fourth season has been a brutal unfurling of the power struggle between the children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) that finally came to a head in the finale.

As this drama continued, Stewy, Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) chief cheerleader, also got his truth spelled out.

As the show took its final bow, Kendall gave fans the confirmation they’d been waiting for.

“I like weird sex. I like bad drugs. I’m a very complicated individual,” Stewy said to Kendall in the latter’s office.

“Bulls**t. Bulls**t,” Kendall replied. “You like pancakes and waffles and you kiss guys on molly.”

“BI STEWY WE JUMPED” one fan tweeted following the scene.

“well… let’s talk about the good things that happened in this episode: 1. STEWY KISSES GUYS” another posted.

The fan theory had somewhat already been confirmed when actor Moayed playfully tweeted confirmation that Stewy was “insanely gay” last year.

“STEWY KISSES GUYS”

Speaking to Variety (25 May), Moayed shared: “I think the cool thing about art and artists is that if you can go and tell the f**king truth as best you can, people are going to fill in the rest with their narrative.”

“God bless, do it, man! Who’s to say it isn’t? I’ve never once thought of it that way, but there are so many fans that are so about it – who am I to say? That’s what fandom is, isn’t it?”

Succession is available on HBO in the US and on Sky and Now TV in the UK.