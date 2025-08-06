Bretman Rock splits from boyfriend Justice Fester: ‘This video is extremely hard for me to make’

Bretman Rock has split from his boyfriend Justice Fester.

The beauty influencer, who goes by he/she/they pronouns, addressed the breakup in a Tuesday (5 August) Instagram post after fans noticed Justice’s absence from his content.

In a video shared to his Story, he explained: “This video is extremely hard for me to make, so please bear with me. I understand that I’ve always shared my life with you guys, my day-to-day, my family, down to my relationship. And since a lot of you guys have been asking where Justice is, I wanted to quickly address that we are no longer together.”

Remaining on good terms

The former Attitude cover star described the end of the romance as “mutual” and “amicable”, assuring they remain on good terms.

He said: “We still have love for each other and I believe in divine timing. If we’re really meant for each other, then we will find each other again.

“I would ask for privacy, some time to process everything. Please don’t point the finger at anybody. This was just two adults [who] came to a conclusion that this isn’t something we want to do, but it is something that we need to do for our mental health.

“I would say this is my self-love era but I always have loved myself. So, just give us time. It’s all love.”

Maintaining his silence

Justice has not made any public statement about the breakup.

The pair’s history goes back to 2018, when they first crossed paths in a nightclub. Bretman previously shared on Quenlin Blackwell’s YouTube channel, as per Out: “I was putting my lip gloss on, and he was like: ‘You’re making me self-conscious that my lips are dry’. I kissed him and we grabbed dinner after.”

At that time, Justice was in another relationship, so things didn’t progress.

“Life is so fun with you,” Bretman Rock – content creator

They reconnected six years later, and Bretman recalled of their first date: “I feel we caught up from where we left off.”

The couple were last seen together during a holiday in Japan and appeared to celebrate their anniversary in May, when Justice posted on Instagram: “Life is so fun with you. I can’t wait for more growth, adventures and celebrations in our future.”

Bretman told Attitude in his 2023 digital cover story of boys at school in the US attempting to bully him for his gender expression and sexuality.

But the content creator, who was still learning English after moving from his native Philippines, didn’t comprehend their insinuation that his queerness was something to be condemned.

“It wasn’t sad, it was more confusing,” he remembered. “I was told one thing at home and a different thing at school by these kids.”