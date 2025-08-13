Bimini reveals ADHD diagnosis and autism journey after Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins: ‘It can be a real superpower’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bimini has spoken powerfully about being diagnosed with ADHD and the possibility of being on the autistic spectrum following their experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The seventh series of the Channel 4 show, which began airing on 3 August, features a diverse line-up of celebrities, including Bimini, rapper Lady Leshurr, singer Lucy Spraggan, and Pineapple Dance Studios legend Louie Spence.

Set against the rugged backdrop of Anglesey, Wales, the show subjects its participants to intense military-style training designed to push them to their physical and psychological limits. For Bimini, the experience was transformative.

“The traits have always been there” – Bimini on being diagnosed with ADHD

“I recently got diagnosed with ADHD,” Bimini tells Attitude. “Looking back now that I’ve had the diagnosis, the traits have always been there. I think I was very good at masking from a young age. In school, ADHD was seen as the naughty kids getting kicked out of class. I wasn’t necessarily naughty – I was really unfocused and chatty – but I was able to mask that.”

The diagnosis process was rigorous, they explain: “Your mum has to get involved, someone who knows you really well has to get involved. My therapist said maybe you should go for a diagnosis, and I did.”

Erupting into laughter, Bimini jokes: “They basically said, ‘Yeah, you’re riddled!’”

“I might have a touch of autism”

The Drag Race UK winner was also told there could be more to explore. “They said, ‘By the way, we also screened you for autism, and you got six out of 10 on that. We’d recommend you go get an autism test.’ So I might have a touch of autism, but I haven’t done that yet. It makes sense to me. It checks out. It’s not a negative. It can be a real superpower.”

They say their neurodivergence explains why they approached the gruelling military-style course in certain ways. “Intense situations allow me to focus and be calm,” they reveal. “It’s quite crazy to think that when you look at me in the tasks, like going underwater in a sinking boat, I’m calm. It cemented for me that extreme situations quiet my mind.”

That clarity was part of what drew Bimini to say yes to the show in the first place. “It was an immediate yes because I needed a bit of structure,” they explain. “After Drag Race, I’d had a crazy few years. I was changing management, which was stressful. I just wanted something completely out of my comfort zone to throw myself into, and it really helped to re-centre myself.”

“I was there to showcase my own strength”

While the DS staff were famously tough, Bimini says they warmed up over time. “Obviously it’s not great to be shouted at, but the more you’re there and the more they see you working hard, they kind of soften up a bit. By the end, there was a mutual respect.”

They also found strength in representing the LGBTQ+ community in such a hypermasculine setting, adding: “Someone asked me, ‘How does it feel like you’re representing?’ I didn’t think of it as that. I was there to showcase my own strength. But that strength comes within the queer community. We’re so resilient, so strong, so powerful. Most of this show is your mind. If you’ve got that dedication in your head, you’ll keep going.”

Bimini’s time on the programme also gave them a new platform to challenge misconceptions about non-binary identities. And the messages they’ve received since the show have reaffirmed that stance.

“ADHD has got me into some of the best situations in my life”

“I’ve been getting lots of support,” they say. “Families have said, ‘We’re rooting for you.’ I still get messages from people saying I’ve helped them understand themselves and their idea of gender. Some are in their 60s and have never felt one way or the other. That’s powerful.

“The negative representation is only a small group of people with a loud voice. It’s punching down, it’s ignorant, and it creates false ideas. My existence is important, other people’s existence is important – and if everyone was allowed to express themselves in the way they wanted, they’d understand the binary doesn’t even benefit them.”

Bimini hopes their Celeb SAS audience will follow them to their other projects, including their podcast, The Pieces, “I try to keep it as real as I can and stay authentic. That’s what I’ll continue to do,” they say.

As for the skills they’ve taken away from the show? “I learned how to use a compass! That’s always handy,” they laugh. “But more than that, I learned about myself. ADHD has got me into some of the best situations in my life. It’s always been there, and now I understand it better.”