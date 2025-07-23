Bimini and Lucy Spraggan join cast of upcoming season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The official cast for the latest season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has been announced, with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini, singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan and dancer Louie Spence among the contestants brave enough to take the physically demanding camo plunge.

The reality survival series puts celebrities through intense, military-style training inspired by the UK’s Special Forces selection process.

Bimini told Channel 4: “I want to do this just to prove to myself that I’m capable of anything I put my mind to.”

“No glam, no red carpets, no magazine covers. This is literally just going to be me to my core,” they added.

“I’m doing this to remind them that behind every opinion is a human being” – Bimini

Taking the opportunity to speak out about the current political climate surrounds gender identity, Bimini said: “People in the UK love to debate gender like it’s a concept, not a lived experience. It gets reduced to headlines and toilet talk. I’m doing this to remind them that behind every opinion is a human being.

“The course, the SAS and the Army have got a very masculine stereotype and I’ve got both elements of masculine and feminine and that’s my superpower. Vulnerable, raw, and stronger than ever. This bleached rat tail is gonna f**k it up!”

“I’ve had pressure, I’ve had so many forms of pressure, nothing like this” – Lucy Spraggan

Meanwhile former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan, who is lesbian, opened up about what drew her to the show. “I’ve always wanted to do this course, and what I love about this course is the sheer pressure it puts on a human being, that you will just not get anywhere else in life. And I’ve had pressure, I’ve had so many forms of pressure, nothing like this, so I really just genuinely want to see how far my brain can go.”

The line-up also includes Love Island icon and podcast host Chloe Burrows, alongside fellow Islanders Adam Collard and dancer Tasha Ghouri, as well as former S Club 7 member Hannah Spearritt.

Joining them are former professional footballers Adebayo Akinfenwa and Troy Deeney, The Traitors winner Harry Clark and professional boxer Conor Benn.

This year, the show will be filmed in Wales, which is known as the location for the first phase of their SAS journey.

The new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will premiere on Channel 4 at 9pm on Saturday, 3 August, with new episodes airing every Sunday and Monday.