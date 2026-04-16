Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour film announces release date alongside official trailer

Paramount Pictures UK has released the official trailer for Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), set to land in cinemas 8 May 2026.

Captured during her sold-out world tour from 2024 to 2025, Eilish’s latest concert film takes viewers behind the scenes and lets audiences relive the show.

Directed by Academy Award winner James Cameron, the film documents key moments from the tour, including live performances, lighting design, crowd interactions and the pacing of the setlist.

Hit Me Hard and Soft track-list

Hit Me Hard and Soft, Eilish’s third studio album, was released on 17 May 2024. The record features 10 tracks co-written and produced with her brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The trailer features some of the album’s most prominent songs, including ‘The Greatest’, while also taking audiences back to her 2019 debut album with the hit ‘Bad Guy’.

In one behind-the-scenes moment, the 24-year-old reveals she created a “puppy room” for herself and the crew, calling on local organisations to help get dogs out of kennels during the tour.

What awards did Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft album win?

Eilish’s third studio album received several acclaimed nominations, winning Album of the Year at the 2025 American Music Awards and Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour began on 29 September 2024 in Canada, moving through North America, Australia and Europe before concluding in San Francisco.

The concert featured a 24-song setlist focused on her latest album, including hits such as ‘Chihiro’, ‘Lunch, Wildflower’, ‘The Diner’ and ‘Skinny’, whilst also revisiting her hit collaboration with Charli XCX on ‘Guess’, as well as her Barbie movie single ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Hit Me Hard and Soft streams

As of April 2026, the album has over 10.3 billion total streams and continues to grow daily listeners.

Late last year, Eilish also opened up about her sexuality, saying she is “physically attracted” to women.

Tickets to see Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) are available to order now via the Cineworld website.