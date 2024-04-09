Billie Eilish announces new album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, but with a surprise twist

Billie Eilish has announced a new album, taking to social media to share the news alongside a surprise twist.

Posting on Instagram, the singer confirmed her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released on 17 May, with no singles preceding the release.

“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd 🫣,” Eilish wrote. “not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”

Eilish’s last studio album was 2021’s Happier Than Ever, spawning singles including ‘My Future’ and ‘Your Power’. With her upcoming third album, she’ll be following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyonce by dropping an album without any singles coming before it.

Though Hit Me Hard and Soft marks Eilish’s first full-length album since Happier Than Ever, she dropped the EP Guitar Songs in 2022. She also made history with her second Oscar earlier this year, picking up Best Original Song for Barbie‘s ‘What Was I Made For?’.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you.” – Billie Eilish

Late last year, Eilish also opened up about her sexuality, saying she is “physically attracted” to women.

In an interview with Variety, the singer added that she women also make her feel “so intimidated”.

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” she said. “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

The usually private star also shared an insight into her feelings on her gender and physical appearance, saying, “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you.”

“I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine,” she explained. “I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”