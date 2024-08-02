Charli XCX and Billie Eilish team up for hot new ‘Guess’ remix

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have teamed up for a remix of the former’s brat track ‘Guess’ and we love it.

The remix sees the ‘bad guy’ singer join Charli for a new version of the song that includes same-sex attraction given Billie’s queerness. Accompanying the new track, a music video sees the two revel on a literal mountain of underwear.

The song starts much as the original did with Charli wagering, “You wanna guess the colour of my underwear.” The brat summer creator dances at a party surrounded by a mix of sweaty, underwear-clad individuals.

Before long Billie makes her entrance by crashing through the wall in a construction digger. Billie inverts the song lyrics by singing: “Don’t have to guess the colour of your underwear / Already know what you’ve got going on down there. It’s the lacy black pair with the little bows / The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo.”

As the two approach the aforementioned panty mountain Billie whispers: “Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.” We did notice a smirk from Charli at this cheeky and flirtatious lyric. It follows the sensation caused by Billie’s flirty banter on her episode of Chicken Shop Date. Billie then adds: “Charli, call me if you’re with it.” It’s very Eilish-‘bad guy’ vibes’

There are references to the original version of ‘Guess’. At one point Charli says she’s “still trying to guess the password to my Google Drive.” She had originally sung, “Wanna guess the password to my Google Drive?” Also, in the original Charli did tease us that she “might remix it.”

After Billie posted the video on her Instagram Charli commented: “Billieeeeeeee!!!!!!! ahhhh tysm for being on this track i’m beyond honored. love and respect forever!!! you’re one of a kind xxxxxx”

The song has gone down well with those already obsessed with brat summer. The icon that is Julia Fox commented on Instagram: “Literally the gift that keeps on giving.” Meanwhile, Logo TV added: “We love gay!”

‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’ by Charli XCX is streaming now.