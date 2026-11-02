RAYE to headline BST Hyde Park 2027 with special guest Sienna Spiro

RAYE has been announced as a headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2027, marking her debut at the London festival.

The singer will perform on Saturday 10 July, with Sienna Spiro joining the line-up as a special guest. Further acts are yet to be announced.

It follows a landmark year for RAYE, who won the 2026 Mercury Prize for her second album, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., released in March.

It follows a landmark year for RAYE

The record debuted at number one in the UK and reached the top 10 in 16 territories worldwide. Its lead single, ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’, became RAYE’s second UK number one and has surpassed 1.5 billion streams.

Her recent career highlights include six sold-out nights at London’s O2 Arena, performances at Glastonbury and Coachella, and a symphonic performance of THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

RAYE and Sienna Spiro join Bon Jovi on the BST Hyde Park 2027 line-up

Spiro joins the bill following the success of her debut album, Visitor, which peaked at number two in the UK and number nine on the US Billboard 200. Her single ‘Die On This Hill’ reached the UK Top 10, while ‘Great Expectation’ spent three weeks at number one in the UK.

RAYE and Spiro follow Bon Jovi on the BST Hyde Park 2027 line-up. The rock band will headline on Thursday 24 June.

When do RAYE’s BST Hyde Park 2027 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for RAYE’s show go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday 10 November, with the Amex presale beginning at 10am on Tuesday 3 November.

For tickets and further information, visit the BST Hyde Park website.