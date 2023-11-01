Big Brother’s Henry finally opens up about feelings for Jordan

Big Brother’s Henry will delve into his feelings for fellow housemates Jordan in tonight’s (1 November) episode.

The pair have formed a solid bond since the show began last month, and have ramped up the flirtation in recent episodes.

However, they have also become part of an apparent “love triangle” alongside housemate Matty, which looks set to continue.

In a new clip shared ahead of tonight’s instalment, Henry will speak to Trish about his relationship with “husband” Jordan.

“I haven’t felt this emotion before and it’s just been a bit stressful” – Henry on Big Brother

He tells her:“We’re really good friends Jordan and I but we have kissed like four or five times.”

Trish replies: “Okay, that is more times that I was aware of.”

Henry then adds: “It was playing with my emotions a bit the last couple of days. I think I want a bit of clarity. Please keep this to yourself.

“I haven’t felt this emotion before and it’s just been a bit stressful. My head’s a bit all over the place.”

Later on, Henry goes to speak to Big Brother in the Diary Room about Jordan’s relationship with Matty.

He says: “There is something strange happening with Jordan and Matty and it’s become a bit of a puzzle in my mind.”

Henry adds: “I guess on a really selfish level, I feel like I’m almost losing Jordan a bit as he’s drifting away. It’s really difficult to explain because I’ve never really felt this before.”

Soon after, he leaves the Diary Room and heads into the bedroom where Jordan and Matty are having a one-on-one conversation on the bed.

Jordan says to Matty: “The moment you walked in I had no idea this s*** would be an inconvenience,” to which he replies: “I know what you mean.”

But will Henry actually tell Jordan how he feels? Or will fans see Jordan gravitate towards Matty instead?

Looks like we’ll have to wait and see…

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.