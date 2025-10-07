Scissor Sisters to headline the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

They helped define the sound and spirit of queer pop in the 2000s, and now former Attitude cover stars Scissor Sisters are returning to London for a one-night-only performance at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

Fresh from their 20th-anniversary reunion tour, the band will bring their full live ensemble from the US exclusively for the Attitude Awards, including the musicians and powerhouse backing vocalists Amber Martin and Bridget Barkan who joined them on tour earlier this year.

Fronted by Jake Shears, and featuring original members Babydaddy and Del Marquis, Scissor Sisters’ headline performance will close the show at London’s iconic Roundhouse on Wednesday 8 October, with a five-song setlist.

Hosting this year’s ceremony are Mika and Jamie Laing, who will lead a night celebrating 12 trailblazers, icons and allies driving LGBTQ+ visibility, creativity and progress.

“It’s going to be a moment of magic and celebration” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE said: “Scissor Sisters have always embodied everything the Attitude Awards stand for – individuality, freedom, and pure joy. To have them fly in their full live band from America especially for this night is extraordinary. It’s going to be a moment of magic and celebration that only they can deliver.”

The Attitude Awards 2025 issue of Attitude magazine, featuring all the winners’ stories, will be available digitally from 23:00 BST on Wednesday 8 October and in shops or to order online from Thursday 9 October. It will also be available alongside 15 years of back issue on the free Attitude app.

Full winner speeches from the awards will also be released on Attitude’s YouTube channel from 21:30 BST on the night.