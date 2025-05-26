Scissor Sisters reunion tour review: A proud remedy for a messy world

It speaks volumes when a band’s cultural currency can pull in guest spots from artists like Jessie Ware, Alison Goldfrapp, Olly Alexander and Self Esteem to join them on tour.

On a packed O2 London date on Friday 23 May, as the Scissor Sisters‘ biggest ever UK gig nears an adrenaline-fuelled climax to throbbing clubby beats set against a barrage of lasers that pierce the darkened room, Ian McKellen arrives on stage. The crowd erupts as the acting legend steps out to recite his enthralling spoken word section from ‘Invisible Light’, his dramatic monologue from the band’s 2010 album Night Work track crackling with camp menace. McKellen’s presence is testament to the love and regard the band commands across generations of showbiz royalty.

When Scissor Sisters announced a reunion in October last year to mark 20 years since the release of their first album, the moment represented more than just the return of a band whose eponymous debut record sold over 2.7 million copies in the UK alone. With a run of hit singles adding to a colourful discography – and a few number ones among them – their aesthetic is as much etched into the cultural zeitgeist as their catchy song hooks.

Unapologetically honest from the moment they delivered first hit ‘Comfortably Numb’ in 2004, Jake Shears, Del Marquis, Baby Daddy and Ana Matronic were queer-embracing artists during an era when LGBTQ+ pop stars were still being outed by tabloids. Here were a group of musicians that were refreshingly open and free. In the years that followed, the march of progress continued with the Equality Act, same-sex marriage, and trans awareness delivering greater LGBTQ+ visibility. Then, the gradual pushback against equal rights began. It’s bittersweet that the band’s return two decades later comes at a time when the audacious representation that they first offered is as needed now as much as it was back then.

(Image: Provided)

On the night, the staging is relatively stripped back – a giant scissor sculpture overlooks the group, with the occasional surreal moment from a dancing gorilla or a puppet with giant googly eyes puncuating performances. There’s no armies of dancers or elaborate stage gimmicks – but with Jake Shears at the helm, all of that would fade away into the background anyway.

Scissor Sisters 2025 setlist – The O2, London ‘Laura’

‘Better Luck’

‘She’s My Man’

‘Tits on the Radio’

‘I Can’t Decide’

‘Lovers in the Backseat’

‘Running Out’

‘Take Your Mama’ (with Self Esteem, incl. ‘Freedom! ’90’)

‘Paul McCartney’

‘Fire With Fire’

‘Mary’

‘It Can’t Come Quickly Enough’

‘Sex and Violence’

‘Any Which Way’ (with intros)

‘Comfortably Numb’ (Pink Floyd cover)

‘Invisible Light’ (with Ian McKellen)

‘Let’s Have a Kiki’

‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin”

‘Return to Oz’ Encore: ‘Filthy/Gorgeous’ (Paper Faces Mix), ‘Music Is the Victim’ (with Self Esteem) Setlist source: Setlist.fm

The epitome of showman, Jake holds the room with ease, proving his presence and intent overshadow any amount of spectacle. He doesn’t go in for long political speeches between tracks, but the catalogue carries its own power. Before launching into ‘Fire with Fire’, he offers a few words that underline the song’s rallying message. His vocals, it must be said, have never sounded better. The famous falsetto is well and truly intact, even after a larynx injury that he previously told Attitude “could have ended this part of my career.”

(Image: Provided)

While Ana Matronic couldn’t join the tour due to scheduling, her absence made space for two new voices to join the family: the glorious Amber Martin and Bridget Barkan. And what a pair they are. Texas native Amber Martin storms the stage like an even punker Cyndi Lauper on day release – all wild curls, thigh-high boots, animal-print chaos and unapologetic flashes of her G-string-clad rear. Bridget, meanwhile, channels full burlesque fantasy, opening fan favourite ‘Tits on the Radio’ by yelling for the crowd to “Get your tits out!”. We didn’t need asking twice. Together, they tear through the set with a ferocity and vocals that, dare we say it, give the originals a run for their money.

Later, Self Esteem joins Jake for a triumphant mash-up of ‘Take Your Mama’ and George Michael’s ‘Freedom’, turning the arena into a full-on queer congregation.

Throughout the night, Babydaddy and Del Marquis prove exactly why the lineup has always worked. Babydaddy anchors the set with keys, guitars and an unshakeable presence, while Del – part glam rockstar, part lovable mischief-maker – slips between steely-faced lead guitar strums and camply synchronised dance moves.

(Image: Provided)

As the encore kicks in, a pair of giant inflatable tits rise and confetti cannons blast across the crowd. It’s loud, it’s camp, it’s unhinged. And in a world that increasingly feels like it’s going off the rails, there’s something deeply reassuring about seeing the group still strutting, still subversive, still fabulous. It may be 20 years since their debut, but the Scissor Sisters are just as filthy and gorgeous as ever.

The Scissor Sisters play the Belfast SSE Arena on 27 May and the Dublin 3Arena on 28 May. Tickets are available from the group’s website.