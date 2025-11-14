Ariana Grande’s Wicked ambusher says he will ‘keep doing it’ in resurfaced interview as past disruptions are revealed

Ariana Grande‘s Wicked: For Good ambusher identified as serial celebrity ambusher Johnson Wen who says he will “keep doing it” in a resurfaced interview.

Grande, who plays Glinda in the Wicked films, was charged at by a fan while walking the red carpet at the Singapore premiere yesterday (13 November), where co-star Cynthia Erivo jumped to her rescue.

Wen, based in Australia, has a long history of disrupting major events, including concerts by The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers, and Katy Perry, as well as major sporting events like the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“I’m literally the best pitch invader/streaker” – Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere invader Johnson Wen on celebrity ambushing

In a resurfaced 2024 interview with radio hosts Fifi, Fev and Nick, Wen openly stated he has no intention of stopping his disruptive behaviour despite criticism, fines and public concern.

“I’ve had a few people come up to me and were like: ‘You should stop doing that. What about your fines and your career in the future?'” he explained.

“I was like: ‘No way!’ I’m literally the best pitch invader/streaker. I’ll probably keep doing it but I might take a break,” he replied controversially.

“I know it’s bad, but I didn’t care” – Ariana Grande’s Wicked ambusher on not stopping invading celebrity events

Despite his comments about a hiatus from his celebrity disruptions, fans are furious at Wen after he “ruined” the Wicked: For Good premiere, leaving Grande visibly shocked.

Speaking about invading The Weeknd’s stage, he said: “I know it’s bad, but I didn’t care about the consequences. I was going to do it either way, even though it was really bad to do it.”

In videos surfaced by people at the star-studded event, including the likes of Michelle Yeoh, who also stood by Grande during the whole ordeal, many fans said the invader “ruined” the event.

“Good security would have made him never want to try that again” – fans are furious over Grande’s uncomfortable ordeal

no bc after this HE GOT INTO THE VIP PEN OPPOSITE US, we screamed at security to do something about him and they didnt, and he got on the carpet again like YALL GOTTA CURSE UNIVERSAL SECURITY OUT PLEASEE #wickedforgood #wickedforgoodsg wicked singapore premiere https://t.co/EOAP4GoBBX pic.twitter.com/HRkTTWzy0A — n (@DESTINYSCHlLDS) November 13, 2025

One user took to X: “No because after this he got into the VIP pen opposite us, we screamed at security to do something about him and they didn’t, and he got on the carpet again! Like, y’all gotta curse Universal security out please.”

“Good security would have made him never want to try that again,” another Grande fan commented. “Are you happy now? Does it bring you joy to disturb celebrities? That’s sad.” Wrote another to Instagram.

The Wicked red carpet invader denied being compelled by addiction or mental health issues but acknowledged he enjoys the thrill and can “stop whenever he wants.”

“Thank you for letting me jump on the yellow carpet with you” – Grande’s ambusher wrote to Instagram

Posting the clip himself to social media, he captioned the post: “Dear Ariana Grande thank you for letting me jump on the yellow carpet with you.”

He has previously revealed his stunts have landed him fines of up to $10,000, which his family often helps him pay.

In the viral video surfaced on Thursday, Wen threw his arms in the air, jumping in Grande’s face. A team of security guards dragged Wen away, leaving the Eternal Sunshine singer shaken and comforted by Cynthia.