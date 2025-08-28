Ariana Grande announces The Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first shows in six years

Ariana Grande has announced her first tour in six years, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, set to begin in June 2026.

The shows, produced by Live Nation, begin on 6 June at Oakland Arena in California and span major arenas across North America before heading to the UK in August. Each city will host multiple nights, including four in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn, and a five-night stretch at London’s O2 Arena from 15 to 23 August.

Grande’s last set of gigs, the Sweetener World Tour in 2019, played nearly 100 shows to more than 1.3 million fans. The new dates come in support of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, released in March 2024, and its deluxe edition Brighter Days Ahead, which followed in March this year with nine bonus tracks and six brand new songs.

How to access tickets

North American fans can access tickets via an artist presale from 9 September at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning 10 September through ArianaGrande.com. In the UK, an artist and O2 Priority presale opens 16 September before the general release on 18 September at 10AM BST.

A range of VIP packages will also be offered, including premium tickets, early entry, access to a pre-show lounge and exclusive merchandise, available through vipnation.com.

Icon of her generation

Grande has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and amassed over 115 billion global streams, making her one of the most successful artists of her generation. She holds the record for the most billion-streamed songs by a female artist on Spotify and has tied for the most number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade.

Away from music, Grande starred in Wicked, which became the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptation in box office history and earned her Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations.