Ariana Grande says Eternal Sunshine tour will be her ‘last hurrah’ as she continues acting endeavours

Wicked star Ariana Grande says her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour may be her “last hurrah”, as she focuses on filming for an upcoming acting project.

Grande is set to tour the US and Canada in June and August 2026, followed by a 10-show residency at The O2 in London, spread over the second half of August.

In support of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, released in March 2024, she said on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast that the tour would be her last, “at least for a long, long, long, long, long time”.

On the reasons she might pause touring, Grande said: “I think I just am feeling a lot more connected to myself and my art since I started doing different things.”

Grande last toured in 2019 with her Sweetener World Tour, following the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017 during her Dangerous Woman Tour concert.

The Grammy Award winner is focusing on acting. She explained: “And then I’m going to do a small stint of shows next year because that is something that authentically sounded good to me.”

Currently gearing up for the release of Wicked: For Good on 21 November, she elaborated on where she sees her career going: “I feel very privileged and grateful to have learned that there can be room for different creative endeavours.”

She added: “I think the last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up.”

Grande recently finished filming for Focker-In-Law, a new instalment in the Meet the Parents franchise starring alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

She continued that she is excited for the Eternal Sunshine tour: “I’m going to give it my all and it’s going to be beautiful and I’m so grateful that I think that’s why I’m doing it because I’m like ‘One last hurrah!’ For now.”

Earlier this year, she wrote to her Instagram followers that, despite her upcoming lead acting roles, she would not step away from music. She reassured fans she will continue performing:

“Very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music.”

She highlighted that music has always been her “lifeline”, explaining: “I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired. Finding a balance, between many projects and endeavours I love, and doing it my own way.”