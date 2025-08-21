Alexander Lincoln unveiled as Attitude’s new cover boy – as he talks resisting labels and falling in love (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexander Lincoln has been revealed as Attitude‘s latest cover boy, fresh from his celebrated run in This Bitter Earth – Billy Porter’s West End stage debut as director.

The 31-year-old, best known to mainstream audiences for playing bad boy Jamie Tate in Emmerdale and to LGBTQ+ fans for rugby drama In From The Side, opens up about love, sexuality and political rage in our exclusive, candid cover feature.

In the interview, Lincoln, who plays Oliver in upcoming film A Night Like This, reflects on bisexual visibility, beauty, spirituality and the cosmos in a wide-ranging interview that journeys from hilarious overshares to profound truths.

“I want to see more bisexual stories out there” – Alexander Lincoln

On bisexuality and resisting labels, the star told us: “I sort of flip flop, I’ll be honest with you, between thinking I need to be more definitive — because I want to see more bisexual stories out there. I want to see more people who don’t fit into a box… At times, the B in LGBTQ+ is extremely small. And I’ve grappled with this. Do I need to define myself so that I can play more authentically? So I won’t get pushback from audiences or whatever? But also: who’s entitled to know?”

On falling in love, the actor explained: “It’s all-consuming for me. It’s everything, which may not be the healthiest thing. Maybe that explains why a lot of my relationships haven’t worked. Maybe they burn intense and burn out. Ephemeral perhaps. But for me, it’s all-consuming.”

A Night Like This will be released in UK cinemas in Autumn 2025 .

